How is the biggest Sinhala New Year Festival in South Australia going to be held this year?Play09:45Adelaide Sinhala New Year Festival_ SBS Sinhala reportsGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.93MB) Kumudini Silva, the SBS Sinhala radio correspondent from South Australia reports how Sri Lankans in Adelaide, South Australia, are preparing to celebrate the Sinhala New Year this year.SBS Sinhala Radio broadcasting on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 am onwardsVisit SBS Sinhala Facebook page for the latest Australian newsShare