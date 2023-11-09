Sri Lankan batter Chamari Athapaththu speaks to SBS Sinhala about her hops to be at World Cup finals one day

WBBL - Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder

Chamari Athapaththu of the Thunder celebrates with fans after winning the WBBL match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at Casey Fields, on November 04, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. Credit: Josh Chadwick/Getty Images

SBS Sinhala speaks to the Sri Lanka women's cricket team captain Chamari Athapattu while she was participating in the Women's Big Bash League. Listen to this conversation between Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya from SBS Sinhala radio and visiting Sri Lankan batter Chamari Athapatthu.

