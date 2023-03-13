A suggestion from SJB for a general election after seeing the people's favor for the NPP: Sri Lankan News

Protest Against The Government Stopping The Election And Destroying Democracy In Colombo

Members of the National People's Power or Jathika Jana Balawegaya protested against the government stopping the election and destroying democracy in Colombo on February , 2023. (Photo by Pradeep Dambarage/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Source: NurPhoto / NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

SBS Sinhala radio brings you the most prominent political news highlights of Sri Lanka in this featured Radio update on every Monday.

Sri Lanka’s Weekly Political Highlights - Journalist, News, and current affair Mr: Manoj Udatiyawala reports from Sri Lanka



The future trends in Australian economy with the inflation and RBA rate hikes

I'll be making comments at the appropriate time on AUKUS deal, PM says : Current Affair on 13 Mar

Australian, British, and US leaders meet over Australia's nuclear submarines

Australian, British, and US leaders meet over Australia's nuclear submarines: News in Sinhala on 13 March

"න්‍යෂ්ටික සබ්මැරීන" මිලදීගැනීම ගැන නිසි කලට තොරතුරු දෙනවා, අගමැති ඇල්බනිසි පවසයි : මාර් 13 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය