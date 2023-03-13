Sri Lanka’s Weekly Political Highlights - Journalist, News, and current affair Mr: Manoj Udatiyawala reports from Sri Lanka
A suggestion from SJB for a general election after seeing the people's favor for the NPP: Sri Lankan News
Members of the National People's Power or Jathika Jana Balawegaya protested against the government stopping the election and destroying democracy in Colombo on February , 2023. (Photo by Pradeep Dambarage/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Source: NurPhoto / NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
SBS Sinhala radio brings you the most prominent political news highlights of Sri Lanka in this featured Radio update on every Monday.
