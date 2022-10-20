SBS Sinhala

Dr Rohan Pethiyagoda, The first Sri Lankan to receive "Linnean Medal"

Dr Rohan Pethiyagoda 2.jpg

Supplied by Dr Rohan Pethiyagoda Credit: Kesara Ratnavibhushana/©Rolex/Kesara Ratnavibhushana / Linnean Society / Public Domain

Published 20 October 2022 at 11:56am
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS

Listen to the SBS Sinhala discussion with Dr Rohan Pethiyagoda, who awarded by the "Linnean Medal" (considered as the Nobel Prize for naturalists) for his outstanding research contribution to the history of biodiversity in Sri Lanka and beyond

SBS Sinhala discussion with Dr Rohan Pethiyagoda, who awarded by the "Linnean Medal" 2022
