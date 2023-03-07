Story of Dr Ruwangi, Sri Lankan who Awarded for her efforts to increase the women of colour in STEM fields

Collage Maker-07-Mar-2023-01-00-PM-1672.jpg

Dr Ruwangi Fernando Credit: Supplied by Dr Ruwangi Fernando

Listen to the SBS Sinhala discussion with Dr Ruwangi Fernando who awarded by the Melbourne Asia Game Changer Awards 2022 and many other awards

SBS Sinhala discussion with Dr Ruwangi Fernando, awarded by the Melbourne Asia Game Changer Awards 2022 for making a meaningful impact across the region in the fields of the arts, health, science, sport, business, media and community advocacy, and many other awards for empowering women of colour in STEM fields්
