Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio interview with Nirmala Weerakoon, a registered nutritionist from Queensland
Sugar and salt content of baby foods in Australia aren't complying with WHO. Things you need to know
Salt and sugar in baby food Credit: Ariel Skelley/Getty Images, SBS Sinhala, Registered Nutritionist Nirmala Weerakoon
Cancer Council Victoria has found 2/3 of baby and toddler food products are not according to the WHO guidelines in terms of added sugar and salt. What do you need to know? Listen to this episodes and explore more about it.
Share