Mr. Kalum Inamaluwa, the president of the cultural committee of the Sinhala Cultural Forum – NSW speaks to the SBS Sinhala Radio about the preparation of “ Sunfest 2023”- The biggest Sinhala New Year festival will be held on the 9 th of April 2023.





