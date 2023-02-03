TGA denies media reports raising questions over the accuracy of current RATs

코로나19 신속 항원 검사/ RAT Test kit being used.

Source: iStockphoto

Listen to SBS Sinhala updates on the COVID situation in Australia week ending 03 February 2023.

RAT පරීක්ෂණ වල නිරවද්‍යතාවය ගැන ප්‍රශ්න මතුකරන මාධ්‍ය වාර්තා, TGA ප්‍රතික්ෂේප කරයි

Views of Sri Lankan Australian on 75th independence day of Sri Lanka.jpg

The views of Sri Lankan Australians on 75th Independence day of Sri Lanka from SBS Sinhala radio

Sri Lanka cricket

A forensic audit on the Sri lanka cricket expenses of T-20 tour in Australia : Sports wrap

Domestic Violence

New funding for action on domestic violence in Australia: SBS Sinhala current affair on 03 Feb