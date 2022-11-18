SBS Sinhala

The Australian property market, which has risen sharply is reportedly cooling off: SBS Sinhala News on 18 Nov

SBS Sinhala

Australian property market

Australian property market Source: Getty / Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2022 at 12:03pm, updated 18 November 2022 at 2:29pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Friday 18 November 2022

Published 18 November 2022 at 12:03pm, updated 18 November 2022 at 2:29pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A Sri Lankan who won the Best F & B Services Employee award in Victoria speaks to SBS Sinhala

The Omicron sub-variant continues to spread.

Australia is seeing a soup of subvariants: 18 November COVID update in 3 minutes

The legal obligations you have over the family member who get 491 regional visa

What are the legal obligations you have over the family member who get 491 regional visa?

2021 Australian Open: Day 5

Novak Djokovic is to be granted permission to participate in Australia Open:SBS Sinhala sports wrap