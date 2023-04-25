The background of ANZAC day from SBS Sinhala: SBS Sinhala current affair on 25 April

An Australian soldier lies wounded in the foreground, as hundreds of other soldiers move among the dead and wounded on the beach at Anzac Cove on the day of the landing. Many of the soldiers are wearing red cross arm bands and are tending to the wounded. Boxes of equipment are stacked among the men and the beach is also littered with discarded personal equipment. This scene is looking along the beach to the north, 25 April 1915. The AGE Picture by PHILIP SCHULLER (Photo by Fairfax Media/Fairfax Media via Getty Images) Credit: Fairfax Media/Getty Images