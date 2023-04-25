The background of ANZAC day from SBS Sinhala: SBS Sinhala current affair on 25 April

Gallipoli Campaign: Overlay Images Show Then And Today

An Australian soldier lies wounded in the foreground, as hundreds of other soldiers move among the dead and wounded on the beach at Anzac Cove on the day of the landing. Many of the soldiers are wearing red cross arm bands and are tending to the wounded. Boxes of equipment are stacked among the men and the beach is also littered with discarded personal equipment. This scene is looking along the beach to the north, 25 April 1915. The AGE Picture by PHILIP SCHULLER (Photo by Fairfax Media/Fairfax Media via Getty Images) Credit: Fairfax Media/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Today, The 25th of April is ANZAC Day. ANZAC is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand. Let’s look into this memorial celebration that happens every year by listening to this SBS Sinhala radio current affair feature on the background of ANZAC day.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

VINIVIDA April 2023.jpg

Listen to ideas from the Sri Lankan Australians, talking about "No" campaign against Indigenous voice

VINIVIDA April 2023.jpg

ස්වදේශිකයින්ට හඬක් ලබා දීමට එරෙහි No ව්‍යාපාර ගැන, ලාංකික ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානුවන්ගේ අදහස්: 'විනිවිද' ජනතා මත විමසුම

Two soldiers watch on as two helicopters fly overhead.

Details of a review of Australia's military strategy are being released: News in SBS Sinhala on 25 April

Australian Economy

IMF released its latest World Economic Outlook, what we can see in Australian economy?