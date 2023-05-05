World's prominent news highlights in 16 minutes - listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly world News wrap every Friday.
The biggest security operation in UK history underway for King Charles III's coronation: World News Wrap
Union Jacks decorate Regent Street ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, which takes place on May 6th. (Photo by Vuk Valcic / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Source: AAP, SIPA USA / SOPA Images
Listen to the world’s most prominent news highlights. Presented by Mr. Amal Jayasinghe, AFP Journalist, and world news critic.
Share