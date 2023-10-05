The first ever crowdfunded archaeological excavation in Sri Lanka led by Sri Lankans in Australia

The first crowdfunded archaeological excavation in Sri Lanka led by Sri Lankans in Australia

The first crowdfunded archaeological excavation in Sri Lanka led by Sri Lankans in Australia_ SBS Sinhala image

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

This SBS Sinhala Radio discussion brings you important information about the recent archaeological excavations led by Professor Raj Somadeva in the 'Mee Murre' area of Sri Lanka.

Professor Raj Somadeva from Sri Lanka and Chamath de Soysa, Secretary of 'Heritage Force Sri Lanka' speak to the SBS Sinhala on this Archeological project

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Harsha De Silva.jpg

SL News Report 05 October: Only 12 MPs have declared their assets, Harsha revealed

Australia immigration entry stamp

Australia announced a crackdown on migration agents exploiting its visa system:SBS Sinhala Explainer on 5 Oct

Clare O'Niel

Criminals have allegedly misused the immigration system due to the Liberal's mistakes: SBS News Flash 5 Oct

Clare O'Niel

පෙර රජයේ වැරදි මත, අපරාධකරුවන් මෙරට සංක්‍රමණ පද්ධතිය අවභාවිත කොට ඇතැයි චෝදනා : ඔක්තෝබර් 05 SBS සිංහල පුවත්