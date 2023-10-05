Professor Raj Somadeva from Sri Lanka and Chamath de Soysa, Secretary of 'Heritage Force Sri Lanka' speak to the SBS Sinhala on this Archeological project
The first ever crowdfunded archaeological excavation in Sri Lanka led by Sri Lankans in Australia
The first crowdfunded archaeological excavation in Sri Lanka led by Sri Lankans in Australia_ SBS Sinhala image
This SBS Sinhala Radio discussion brings you important information about the recent archaeological excavations led by Professor Raj Somadeva in the 'Mee Murre' area of Sri Lanka.
