The Greens are seeking a climate bill compromise : Current Affair on 21 Feb

Today - 21 February, SBS Sinhala Radio current Affair Feature on The Greens are seeking a climate bill compromise

HIGHLIGHTS
The Greens political party has laid down a starting point for compromise on the government's climate change legislation.
It appears Labor could be a step closer to reaching a safeguard deal

ලේබර් රජයේ දේශගුණික විපර්යාස පනතට සහාය දක්වන්න, Greens පක්ෂයෙන් සීමා සහිතව එකඟතා : පෙබ 20 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය