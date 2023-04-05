The latest changes in Victoria Skilled Visa ProgramPlay09:10Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.39MB) Listen to SBS Sinhala Radio's discussion on the latest changes in Victoria Skilled Visa Program.Mr. Hemantha Punchihewa, a Registered Migration Consultant in Melbourne talked to us.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhat parents should do to protect their child from the "Measles", which has already been issued warningsමේ වනවිටත් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම් නිකුත් කොට ඇති "සරම්ප" වෛරසයෙන් දරුවා ආරක්ෂා කරගැනීමට, දෙමාපියන් දත යුතු දේKnowing first aid can save lives. Here's where and how to get trained in Australiaඕස්ට්රේලියාවේදී ඔබට ප්රථමාධාර පුහුණුව ලබා ගත හැකි අයුරු සහ ස්ථාන පිළිබඳව SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්