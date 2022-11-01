SBS Sinhala

The Melbourne Cup: The horse race that captivates and divides Australia

SBS Sinhala

MELBOURNE CUP PROTEST

Animal activists stage a protest with mock fashion and races during Melbourne Cup Day outside Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Tuesday, November 5, 2019. (AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DAVID CROSLING/AAPIMAGE

Published 1 November 2022 at 12:59pm
By Melissa Compagnoni, Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Melbourne Cup is Australia’s most famous horse race. While it has historically attracted huge crowds, it also raises questions over the ethics and practices of the racing industry, its treatment of animals and influence on problem gambling.

Available in other languages
This episode of Settlement Guide looks at The Melbourne Cup: The horse race that captivates and divides Australia
MELBOURNE CUP PROTEST

මත ගැටුමකට මැදිව තිබෙන ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ ප්‍රධානතම තුරඟ තරඟය පිළිබඳව SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්

Ruwan Samara.jpg

