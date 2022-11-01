This episode of Settlement Guide looks at The Melbourne Cup: The horse race that captivates and divides Australia
Animal activists stage a protest with mock fashion and races during Melbourne Cup Day outside Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Tuesday, November 5, 2019. (AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DAVID CROSLING/AAPIMAGE
Published 1 November 2022 at 12:59pm
By Melissa Compagnoni, Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Melbourne Cup is Australia’s most famous horse race. While it has historically attracted huge crowds, it also raises questions over the ethics and practices of the racing industry, its treatment of animals and influence on problem gambling.
Published 1 November 2022 at 12:59pm
By Melissa Compagnoni, Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share