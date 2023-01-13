SBS Sinhala

The push for more migrants to live and work in the regions: 13 Jan SBS Sinhala Current Affair

Farm workers

Published 13 January 2023 at 11:42am
By Sam Dover, Madhura Seneviratne
Available in other languages

There have been new calls for the Australian government to increase overseas migration for regional parts of Australia. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Friday, 13 January.

