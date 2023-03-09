The Reserve Bank Australia is signaling a pause in interest rates hike: 09 March SBS Sinhala Current Affair

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe says the bank might be able to pause interest rate hikes depending on its assessment of incoming economic data. British High Commissioner to Australia has responded to Peter Dutton's comments on the AUKUS [[aw-kass]] alliance. The Australian government released its first annual Status of Women Report card on International Women's Day. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Thursday, 09 March 2023.

