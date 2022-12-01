SBS Sinhala

Sri Lankan who graced the cover of Geelong calendar for the first time in history speaks to SBS Sinhala

The Sri Lankan who graced the cover of Australia's Geelong calendar for the first time in history speaks to SBS Sinhala

A photograph of Corio Bay by Lasith Merinpanayagam will feature on the cover of the 2023 Geelong Calendar. Credit: Supplied: Lasith Merinpanayagam

Published 1 December 2022 at 1:23pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
A stunning aerial photograph of Corio Bay by Lasith Merinpanayagam will feature on the cover of the 2023 Geelong Calendar. Listen to SBS Sinhala Radio's discussion with Lasith about his victory.

