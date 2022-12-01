Sri Lankan who graced the cover of Geelong calendar for the first time in history speaks to SBS Sinhala
A photograph of Corio Bay by Lasith Merinpanayagam will feature on the cover of the 2023 Geelong Calendar. Credit: Supplied: Lasith Merinpanayagam
Published 1 December 2022 at 1:23pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
A stunning aerial photograph of Corio Bay by Lasith Merinpanayagam will feature on the cover of the 2023 Geelong Calendar. Listen to SBS Sinhala Radio's discussion with Lasith about his victory.
