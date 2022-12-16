SBS Sinhala

The tasteful facts related to the Christmas minced pie

[Original size] Light Blue White Clean Grid Family Photo Collage (5).png

Christmas minced pie/Getty images Supplied : Gorden Tambimuttu, SBS Sinhala

Published 16 December 2022 at 2:02pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala interview with the professional chef Mr. Gorden Thambimuttu from Melbourne on tasteful facts related to the Christmas minced pie tradition and the facts that you need to make sure that everyone is going to have a minced pie this Christmas no matter whether you got any health concerns or dietary requirements.

Available in other languages
