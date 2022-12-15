SBS Sinhala

The unknown stories about Australia's Red and White wines as well as the famous wine regions of Australia

SBS Sinhala

The unknown stories about Australia's Red and White wines as well as the famous wine regions of Australia

Credit: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 December 2022 at 12:15pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to SBS Sinhala Radio's discussion about Australia's Red and White wines as well as Australia's famous wine regions.

Published 15 December 2022 at 12:15pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mr. Darshan Prasad, who's working as a Food and Beverage Manager in Melbourne, talked with us.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Electrical fire hazards during Christmas

What do you need to know about the electrical fire safety this Christmas?

Parliament sitting

Government's energy cap price bill to the parliament today : SBS Sinhala news on 15 Dec

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Scott Morrison appears before Robodebt royal commission: 15 Dec SBS Sinhala Current Affair

Ranmal Iddamalgoda.jpg

Here are some things you should know, before bringing home inflatable pools