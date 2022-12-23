SBS Sinhala

Things people with various food allergies need to be aware of in this festive season?

SBS Sinhala

Dr Niranji .jpg

Dr.Niranjani Wickramasinghe, Clinical dietitian in Sri Lanka and Public Health and Nutrition Research Officer at Curtin University and Telethon Institute - Perth - WA Credit: pexels - Nicole Michalou

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 December 2022 at 12:20pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

SBS Sinhala Discussion on What people with various food allergies need to be aware of in this festive season?

Published 23 December 2022 at 12:20pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS Sinhala Interview with Dr.Niranjani Wickramasinghe, Clinical dietitian in Sri Lanka and Public Health and Nutrition Research Officer at Curtin University and Telethon Institute - Perth - WA
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medical workers look on before taking a sample

Victoria will close all state-run PCR testing clinics and mobile vaccination services from 31 December

Collage Maker-23-Dec-2022-09.42-AM.jpg

UN pressures Myanmar junta to release Suu Kyi while Taliban ban universities for women: World News Wrap Up

Collage Maker-23-Dec-2022-09.42-AM.jpg

තලෙයිබාන්වරු බැටළු හම ගලවද්දී,"සුකී" නිදහස් කරන්නැයි එක්සත් ජාතීන්ගෙන් මියන්මාර ජුන්ටාවට බලපෑම්: "ලොව වටා"

Dr Niranji .jpg

විවිධ ආහාර අසාත්මිකතා තිබෙන පිරිස, මේ උත්සව සමයේදී ප්‍රවේශම් වීමට නම් දැන සිටියයුතුම කරුණු