3 US Marines killed after their aircraft crashed off the Northern Territory coast : 28 Aug SBS Sinhala News

Australia US Aircraft Crash

Royal Australian Navy sailor Leading Seaman Keely Hagedoorn guides a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey during take-off and landing practice on the flight deck of HMAS Adelaide in the Whitsunday Islands off the coast of Australia during Exercise Sea Raider, Aug. 7, 2023. The Australian Defense Department said a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 during Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor. (SGT Andrew Sleeman/Royal Australian Navy via AP) Credit: SGT Andrew Sleeman/AP/AAPIMAGE

Australia news in Sinhala, foreign and sports news in brief - listen, today - Monday 28 July 2023 SBS Radio News

Catch up on our daily news in short - tune in to the SBS Sinhala service on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 11 am Australian time
නොදර්න් ටෙරිටරියේ සිදු වූ ගුවන් අනතුරකින්, ඇමරිකානු නාවික භටයින් තිදෙනෙකු මරුට : අගෝ 28 SBS සිංහල පුවත්

