Australian Rural Beauty: SBS Sinhala monthly Radio journey to remote Australia
Traveling to the remote city of Western Australia – ‘Australind’: Australian Rural Beauty
Traveling to the remote city of Western Australia – ‘Australind’ where you find Aboriginal traditions_ Australian Rural Beauty
Published 31 October 2022 at 2:17am
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Queensland correspondent of SBS Sinhala Radio, Janaka Weerasinghe takes you on this radio journey
Published 31 October 2022 at 2:17am
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Share