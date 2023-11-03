world news - 3 Nov - Podcast
UN Secretary-General cites Buddha's precepts to ease the war conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine, and Sudan
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (C) visits the Maya Devi Temple at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lumbini on October 31, 2023, as part of his four-day visit to in Nepal. Source: AFP / PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images
listen to the world’s most prominent news highlights. Presented by Mr. Amal Jayasinghe, AFP Journalist, and the world news critic
Share