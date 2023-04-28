Did US impose a travel ban on Karannagoda due to the reveal of Shawendra's involvement in Gota Go Home?

SRI LANKA-POLITICS-DEFENCE

Sri Lankan navy chief Wasantha Karanagoda makes a point during a felicitation ceremony in Colombo on July 3, 2009. Source: AFP / ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images

listen to the world’s most prominent news highlights. Presented by Mr. Amal Jayasinghe, AFP Journalist, and the world news critic

World's prominent news highlights in 13 minutes - listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly world News wrap every Friday
Latest podcast episodes

Mining city in Queensland_ Mount Isa

A Journey to Mount Isa, an old metal mining town in Queensland: Australian Rural Beauty

CRICKET-SRI-IRL-TEST

Record-breaking 4 centuries from the first 4 Sri Lankan batters at the 2nd test on SL vs Ireland: Sports Wrap

Department of Immigration and Border Protection offices

Overhaul of Australia's 'bowl of spaghetti' migration system announced: SBS Sinhala current affair 28 April

Houses for sale and lease are advertised in the window of a real estate agent at Bondi in Sydney, Friday, April 24, 2009. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Rental housing affordability for Australians has crashed, A new report shows: Sinhala News on 28 April