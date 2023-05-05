On this Vesak day, let us see the teachings of Lord Buddha correctly: Vesak Day message

Large Buddha statue at Gangaramaya Temple, Colombo, Sri Lanka Credit: Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Vesak Day Message from Ven. Wegodapola Wimalangana Thero - Ripalbrook Bhaddekavihari Monastery - Melbourne

SBS Sinhala Radio live show - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 am onwards.

