Special program to protect drunk people at Melbourne Cup day by the VIC police: SBS Sinhala news 7 Nov

A horse competing in race 2 departs the mounting yard as patrons look on during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Australia news in Sinhala, foreign and sports news in brief - listen, Tuesday 7 November 2023 SBS Sinhala Radio News Flash

දවසේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති කෙටියෙන් දැනගන්න - සවන්දෙන්න සඳුදා, අඟහරුවාදා, බ්‍රහස්පතින්දා සහ සිකුරාදා ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු වේලාවෙන් පෙරවරු 11 ට SBS සිංහල සේවය ගෙන එන ප්‍රවෘත්ති ප්‍රකාශයට


The game plan didn't execute on the field, Naveed Nawaz reveals the reason for India match loss: Sports Wrap

Study finds refugees less likely to report serious health conditions : SBS Sinhala explainer on 07 Nov

සරණාගතයින් බරපතල සෞඛ්‍ය තත්ව වාර්තා කිරීම අඩු බව, නව අධ්‍යයනයක් හෙළි කරයි : නොවැ 07 කාලීන විග්‍රහය

This time we are here to change this and create a brand, says Arjuna Ranatunga:Homeland News on 07 Nov