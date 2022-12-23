SBS Sinhala

Victoria will close all state-run PCR testing clinics and mobile vaccination services from 31 December

Medical workers look on before taking a sample

Victoria will close all state-run PCR testing clinics and mobile vaccination services from 31 December Source: AAP / (AAP Image/Scott Barbour)

Published 23 December 2022 at 5:22pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Available in other languages

Listen to SBS Sinhala updates on the COVID situation in Australia week ending 23 December 2022.

