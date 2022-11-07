Victorian state election 2022: Only Sri Lankan candidate Malik Zaveer speaks to SBS Sinhala radio
Malik Zaveer with a Sri Lankan decent who is contesting for the Vicorian state election 2022, speaks to SBS Sinhala radio. Image source: supplied by Malik Zaveer
Published 7 November 2022 at 12:27pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio interview with Malik Zaveer, a candidate from Sri Lankan decent contesting for the Victorian state election 2022 for the electoral district of Berwick from Labour party.
