Victorian state election 2022: Only Sri Lankan candidate Malik Zaveer speaks to SBS Sinhala radio

Malik Zaveer with a Sri Lankan decent who is contesting for the Vicorian state election 2022, speaks to SBS Sinhala radio. Image source: supplied by Malik Zaveer

Published 7 November 2022 at 12:27pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio interview with Malik Zaveer, a candidate from Sri Lankan decent contesting for the Victorian state election 2022 for the electoral district of Berwick from Labour party.

