Susan Pearce holds her baby Jessica, 13-months-old while she receives the free Meningococcal B injection at Medical HQ in Glynde, Adelaide, Monday, October 1, 2018. South Australian babies and young children will be the first in the nation to receive free Meningococcal B vaccinations, under a new program rolled out by the state government. (AAP Image/David Mariuz) Source: AAP / DAVID MARIUZ/AAPIMAGE