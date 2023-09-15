Wellalage reveals what was his ultimate hope after selected for the national team: SBS Sinhala Sports wrap

CRICKET-ASIA-2023-SRI-PAK-ODI

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 14, 2023. Source: AFP / FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

SBS Sinhala Sports Journalist Rangana Seneviratne is bringing you the latest information on the sports arenas in Australia and Sri Lanka.

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly sports highlights every Friday from 11 am onwards 


Share

Latest podcast episodes

"Non-human" alien corpses are displayed to the media in Mexico City

Doubts on whether the alien skeleton brought to the Mexican parliament is really an alien: World News Wrap

Inaugural Meeting Reviews Progress in Implementing IMF Economic Reforms

Inaugural Meeting Reviews Progress in Implementing IMF Economic Reforms: Homeland News Report on 15 September

AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

PM Albanese has urged M-Ps to spread a message of love, hope and reconciliation : 15 Sep SBS Sinhala News

AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

සංහිඳියාව පතුරුවන්නැයි, ජනමතවිමසුමට පෙර අගමැති පාර්ලිමේන්තු සාමාජිකයින්ගෙන් ඉල්ලයි : සැප් 15 SBS සිංහල පුවත්