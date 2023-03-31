West's accused of "double standards" towards human rights abuses throughout the world : world news

(L-R) Campaigner for Amnesty International in Iran Nassim Papayianni delivers a speech next to Amnesty International France President Jean-Claude Samouiller, Secretary-General of Amnesty International Agnes Callamard, West Africa Senior Researcher for Amnesty International Ousmane Diallo and Regional Director for West and Central Africa in Amnesty International Samira Daoud during the global press conference as Amnesty International launches its annual report on the global state of human rights, at Palais de Chaillot in Paris, France, 27 March 2023 Source: EPA / MOHAMED BADRA/EPA/AAP Image