This episode of Settlement Guide looks at What are Australia’s Emergency Warnings and Fire Danger rating systems and how should you respond?
What are Australia’s Emergency Warnings and Fire Danger rating systems and how should you respond?
Natural disasters in Australia Source: AAP
Published 27 December 2022 at 12:21pm
By Claudianna Blanco, Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Here are now a new nationally standardised Fire Danger Rating System, and an Emergency Warning System to help communities and emergency response agencies understand risks, prepare, and react to different dangerous events, including bushfires, floods, cyclones, storms, and extreme heat.
Published 27 December 2022 at 12:21pm
By Claudianna Blanco, Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share