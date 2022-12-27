SBS Sinhala

What are Australia’s Emergency Warnings and Fire Danger rating systems and how should you respond?

SBS Sinhala

Natural disasters in Australia

Natural disasters in Australia Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 December 2022 at 12:21pm
By Claudianna Blanco, Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Here are now a new nationally standardised Fire Danger Rating System, and an Emergency Warning System to help communities and emergency response agencies understand risks, prepare, and react to different dangerous events, including bushfires, floods, cyclones, storms, and extreme heat.

Published 27 December 2022 at 12:21pm
By Claudianna Blanco, Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This episode of Settlement Guide looks at What are Australia’s Emergency Warnings and Fire Danger rating systems and how should you respond?
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Summer salads

Do you know how important adding the salads in your summer menu?

Natural disasters in Australia

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ හදිසි සහ ගිනි අනතුරු ඇඟවීමකදී ඔබ ක්‍රියා කල යුත්තේ කෙසේද? SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්

Hispanic baby in intensive care unit

Renewed push for parents of "prems" to receive extended paid parental leave

Hispanic baby in intensive care unit

නොමේරූ දරු උපත් ලද දෙමාපියන්ට, පඩි සහිත මාපිය නිවාඩු දිගු කරන ලෙස වන ඉල්ලීම් ඉහලට : දෙසැ 27 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය