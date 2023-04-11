What are Ramadan and Eid and how are they celebrated in Australia?

Australia is home to more than 813,000 of the world’s 1.97 billion Muslims. If you live in a city or large town, you probably have met, befriended, or worked with one of [[INSERT them or us]]. As Muslims in Australia and around the world embark on Ramadan, a month-long journey of worship and fasting, we delve into the significance of these celebrations.

This episode of Settlement Guide looks at What are Ramadan and Eid and how are they celebrated in Australia?

රාමසාන් සහ Eid උත්සවය යනු කුමක්ද සහ එය ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේදී සමරන්නේ කෙසේද? SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්

