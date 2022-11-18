What are the legal obligations you have over the family member who get 491 regional visa?
The legal obligations you have over the family member who get 491 regional visa Migration lawyer Dishni Galkotuwa Yasamana : Supplied
Published 18 November 2022 at 1:52pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Listen to the SBS Sinhala interview with Dishni Galkotuwa Yasamana, a migration lawyer from Melbourne explains the eligibility criteria and obligations over 491 family sponsored regional visa.
