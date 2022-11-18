SBS Sinhala

What are the legal obligations you have over the family member who get 491 regional visa?

SBS Sinhala

The legal obligations you have over the family member who get 491 regional visa

The legal obligations you have over the family member who get 491 regional visa Migration lawyer Dishni Galkotuwa Yasamana : Supplied

Published 18 November 2022 at 1:52pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala interview with Dishni Galkotuwa Yasamana, a migration lawyer from Melbourne explains the eligibility criteria and obligations over 491 family sponsored regional visa.

නිව් සවුත් වේල්ස් ප්‍රාන්තයේ 491 ප්‍රාදේශීය වීසා වැඩසටහන 2021 පෙබරවාරි සිට ඇරඹේ, සම්පූර්ණ විස්තරේ මෙන්න (SBS සිංහල/ වාර්තා)

