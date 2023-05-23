What happens when you report non-consensual sex or rape in Australia?

Sexual assault

Source: Getty / Getty Images/PRImage Factory

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In Australia, sexual violence is a criminal offence. If you have been forced, threatened, coerced, or tricked into a sex act against your will, you may wish to report it to the police for the perpetrator to face charges. However, this process may be legally and emotionally taxing. Here’s what to expect.

This episode of Settlement Guide looks at What happens when you report non-consensual sex or rape in Australia?
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sexual assault

"ලිංගික අපරාධ" වලට ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේදී නීතිය ක්‍රියාත්මක වන අයුරු SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්

The key steps taken in Federal budget 2023-24 to overcome the housing crisis in Australia

What the key steps taken in Federal budget 2023-24 to overcome the housing crisis Australia?

FINANCE ZIP CO

Changes in buy now pay later schemes in Australia to protect consumers: SBS Sinhala current affair 23 May

New push to ban prolific gambling advertising on TV and Radio

New push to ban prolific gambling advertising on TV and Radio: SBS Sinhala News on 23 May