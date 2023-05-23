This episode of Settlement Guide looks at What happens when you report non-consensual sex or rape in Australia?
What happens when you report non-consensual sex or rape in Australia?
Source: Getty / Getty Images/PRImage Factory
In Australia, sexual violence is a criminal offence. If you have been forced, threatened, coerced, or tricked into a sex act against your will, you may wish to report it to the police for the perpetrator to face charges. However, this process may be legally and emotionally taxing. Here’s what to expect.
