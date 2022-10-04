SBS Sinhala

Cultural and family practices may vary, but generally in Australia the 18th birthday makes the list of milestone celebrations, followed by one’s 21st and 30th. Credit: Getty Images/BFG Images

Published 4 October 2022 at 12:26pm
By Zoe Thomaidou, Nipuna Dodangoda
By law, Australians are considered adults at 18. But how does transitioning to adulthood affect the life of a young person and their parents on practical terms?

This episode of Settlement Guide looks at What happens when your child turns 18 in Australia?
