This episode of Settlement Guide looks at What happens when your child turns 18 in Australia?
Cultural and family practices may vary, but generally in Australia the 18th birthday makes the list of milestone celebrations, followed by one’s 21st and 30th. Credit: Getty Images/BFG Images
Published 4 October 2022 at 12:26pm
By Zoe Thomaidou, Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
By law, Australians are considered adults at 18. But how does transitioning to adulthood affect the life of a young person and their parents on practical terms?
Published 4 October 2022 at 12:26pm
By Zoe Thomaidou, Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Share