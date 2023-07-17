What is negative gearing and how can it benefit property investors?

pexels-larry-snickers-2607831.jpg

North Bondi, NSW, Australia Credit: Pexels / Larry Snickers

Negative gearing is a common term associated with investment properties in Australia. It refers to a situation where the expenses incurred in owning and operating an investment property exceed the returns generated from it. So what is the concept of negative gearing and its implications?

This episode of Settlement Guide looks at What is negative gearing and how can it benefit property investors?
