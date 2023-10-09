What is the Palestinian group Hamas and why has it attacked Israel now?

A massive cloud of fire and smoke.

Massive clouds of fire and smoke rise from buildings following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, on Sunday, 8 October 2023. Hamas militants launched a coordinated attack on Saturday, with the violence leaving at least 1,000 people dead in both Gaza and Israel. Source: AAP / Fatima Shbair/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which advocates for Israel's destruction, has launched the biggest attack on Israel in years. Who is Hamas and what motivated the recent offensive? Listen to the SBS Sinhala Podcast on this matter.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

A university graduate is seen outside Parliament House in Canberra.

International students earn significantly less than other graduates. Here's by how much

23rd World Energy Congress

800 LKR to build the garden of the army chief's official residence, MP Chandima revealed in the parliament

Vaccine

Five million Australians will receive new shingles vaccine free from next month: SBS Sinhala News Flash 9 Oct

BRENDAN OCONNOR PRESS CLUB

New Federal Integrity Unit to safeguard students from unscrupulous providers :SBS Sinhala explainer on 09 Oct