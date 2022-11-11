SBS Sinhala

What remembrance day meant to you as an Australian civilian? Views of Sri Lankan Australians from SBS Sinhala

Untitled design (1).png

views of Sri Lankan Australians about Remembrance day

Published 11 November 2022 at 1:18pm, updated an hour ago at 3:02pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Listen to the SBS sinhala radio special feature revealing views of Sri Lankan Australians on remembrance day.

Views of
Namal Gamage, President of Canberra buddhist temple and environmental microbiologist
and
Thushani Bandarage , Electrical engineer from Melbourne

