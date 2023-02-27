What the recent immigrants and international students need to know about driver's license of Australia?

Australian Driver's License.png Supplied: SBS Sinhala, Amila Kaggodachchi

Australian Driver's License Supplied: SBS Sinhala, Amila Kaggodachchi Credit: Getty image/kate_sept2004

Listen to this SBS Sinhala interview on how to convert your overseas driver's license in Australia and how to obtain a new Australian driver's lisence if you don't havr one. Specially for the recent immigrant and the international students of Sri Lankan community in Australia

Discussion with Amila Kaggodachchi, an experienced Driving Instructor and a Managing Director of a Driving School in Melbourne
