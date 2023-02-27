Discussion with Amila Kaggodachchi, an experienced Driving Instructor and a Managing Director of a Driving School in Melbourne
What the recent immigrants and international students need to know about driver's license of Australia?
Australian Driver's License Supplied: SBS Sinhala, Amila Kaggodachchi Credit: Getty image/kate_sept2004
Listen to this SBS Sinhala interview on how to convert your overseas driver's license in Australia and how to obtain a new Australian driver's lisence if you don't havr one. Specially for the recent immigrant and the international students of Sri Lankan community in Australia
Share