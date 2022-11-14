SBS Sinhala

What you need to know about the Changes to Australia's "189 visa" targeting overseas skilled migrants

SBS Sinhala

Australia Visa Ruwan 189.jpg

Ruwan Samarasinghe - Experienced consultant on immigration laws - Sydney Credit: Stock Photo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 November 2022 at 3:12pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

SBS Sinhala discussion on What you need to know about the Changes to Australia's "189 visa" targeting overseas skilled migrants due to Australia's growing skill shortage

Published 14 November 2022 at 3:12pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS Sinhala discussion with Ruwan Samarasinghe - Experienced consultant on immigration laws - Sydney, NSW
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australia Visa Ruwan 189.jpg

ඔස්ට්‍රේලියාවට පැමිණීමට සිටින නිපුණතා සංක්‍රමණිකයින්ට වැඩි වාසි දෙමින් ඔස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ උඩු යටිකුරු වූ 189 වීසා

More ministers are to be appointed after budget while the SLPP pauses its meeting series: News highlights from Sri Lanka

More ministers are to be appointed after budget while the SLPP pauses its meeting series: Sri Lankan news

AFP MEDIBANK DATA BREACH

Cyber criminals who attacked Medibank will be brought before Australian justice:14 Nov Sinhala Current Affair

AFP MEDIBANK DATA BREACH

Medibank දත්ත සොරාගත් රුසියානු අපරාධකරුවන් ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු නීතිය හමුවට ගෙන ඒමට පියවර: නොවැ 14 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය