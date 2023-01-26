Who are the 2023 Australians of the Year award winners?

2023 AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR AWARDS

2023'ün Yerel Kahramanı Amar Singh, Başbakan Anthony Albanese, Yılın Avustralyalısı Taryn Brumfitt ve Yılın Kıdemli Avustralyalısı Tom Calma, ödül töreninde birlikte poz verdi. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Today - 26 January, SBS Sinhala Radio current Affair Feature on Who are the 2023 Australian award winners?

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Australia Day is for all Australians to reflect, respect, and celebrate.
  • It marks the 1788 landing of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove and the raising of the Union Flag by Arthur Phillip following days of exploration of Port Jackson in New South Wales.
  • In present-day Australia, celebrations aim to reflect the diverse society and landscape of the nation and are marked by community and family events, reflections on Australian history, official community awards, and citizenship ceremonies welcoming new members of the Australian community.
  • The winners of this year's Australia Day awards were announced at a ceremony in Canberra on Wednesday night(25 Jan). Here we bring you more details of who they are

    Share

    Latest podcast episodes

    VK.jpg

    "Nudutu Cinemawa” – Analysis of “Charlie's Country" Movie

    VK.jpg

    සුදු අධිරාජ්‍යවාදයට යටවූ තම සංස්කෘතිය සොයන ආදිවාසියකු වටා ගෙතෙන සිනමා කෘතිය Charlie's Country : නුදුටු සිනමාව

    2023 AUSTRALIAN OF THE YEAR AWARDS

    මෙවර, වසරේ ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානුවන් ලෙස පිදුම් ලැබූ සම්මානලාභීන් කවුද? : ජන 26 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය

    Indigene Australier protestieren am 26. Januar

    Indigenous communities across Australia are leading rallies on Australia Day: SBS Sinhala News on Jan 26