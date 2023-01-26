Who are the 2023 Australians of the Year award winners?

HIGHLIGHTS



Australia Day is for all Australians to reflect, respect, and celebrate.

It marks the 1788 landing of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove and the raising of the Union Flag by Arthur Phillip following days of exploration of Port Jackson in New South Wales.

In present-day Australia, celebrations aim to reflect the diverse society and landscape of the nation and are marked by community and family events, reflections on Australian history, official community awards, and citizenship ceremonies welcoming new members of the Australian community.