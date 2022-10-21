SBS Sinhala

Why bird conservation is a matter of concern to a fast-growing country like Australia?

Cockatoos looking for food in a garbage bin near restaurants in the New South Wales coastal city of Wollongong - August 30, 2022 Source: AFP / SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Published 21 October 2022 at 12:14pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio interview with Dulmini Jayanitha Liyanage, PhD candidate in Centre for Sustainable Ecosystem Solutions,School of Earth, Atmospheric & Life Sciences,University of Wollongong discussing on the importance of bird conservation and how we can involve in it to mark the national bird week.

