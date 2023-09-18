Why do many people forget their relatives in Sri Lanka after traveling to Australia? Here are the reasons

Dr Kosala Amaranayake.jpg

Dr.Kosala Amaranayake - Psychiatrist (VIC) Credit: pexels - Ketut Subiyanto

SBS Sinhala discussion on Why do many people forget their relatives and friends in Sri Lanka after coming to Australia?

SBS Sinhala discussion with a Melbourne based Psychiatrist, Dr.Kosala Amaranayake - A fellow of Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists and a specialist in psychiatry in Australia, Former Lecturer and Specialist in Psychiatry - Faculty of Medicine Peradeniya (Sri Lanka)

Dr Kosala Amaranayake.jpg

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවට පැමිණි පසු බොහෝ පිරිසකට, ලංකාවේ නෑදෑ හිතමිතුරන් අමතක වෙන්නේ ඇයි? හේතු මෙන්න

