Why is it important to introduce Sinhala New Year customs and culture to the second generation in Australia?

Sinhala New year Feature Final.png

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Some members of the Sri Lankan community living in Australia expressed their views on why it is important to introduce Sri Lankan culture such as the Sinhala New Year customs to the second generation of Sri Lankans in Australia.

  • Ms. Dilhani Kapuarachchi - Principal of Perth Sinhala School in Western Australia and Correspondent in Western Australia for SBS Sinhala Service
  • Ms. Shanika Dissanayake - Melbourne, Victoria
  • Mr. Naleen Memeduma - Sydney, New South Wales
  • Ms. Isuri Seneviratne - Adelaide, South Australia joined us.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Awurudu food.jpg

A guide to be mindful when choosing your foods during this festive season from SBS Sinhala radio

Voice to Parliament - Parliament House and Aboriginal Flag

Liberal Party is in turmoil as Senior Liberal quits front bench over Indigenous Voice to Parliament: 13 April Current Affair

TOPSHOT-AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY

IMF warns Australia's economy will slow down: SBS Sinhala News on 11 April

Adelaide Sinhala New Year Festival_ SBS Sinhala

How is the biggest Sinhala New Year Festival in South Australia going to be held this year?