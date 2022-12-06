Why is the GTE statement a crucial factor in Australian student visas?

Ms. Chanaka Palihakkara, a registered educational consultant in Sydney, talked with us.
Published 6 December 2022 at 12:22pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Sinhala Radio's discussion about the importance of the Genuine Temporary Entrant or GTE statement that must be submitted with the Australian student visa application in order to successfully obtain an Australian student visa.
