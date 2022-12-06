SBS Sinhala

Why is the GTE statement a crucial factor in Australian student visas?

Why is the GTE statement a crucial factor in Australian student visas

Credit: Getty Images & Supplied: Chanka Palihakkara

Published 6 December 2022 at 12:22pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Available in other languages

Listen to SBS Sinhala Radio's discussion about the importance of the Genuine Temporary Entrant or GTE statement that must be submitted with the Australian student visa application in order to successfully obtain an Australian student visa.

Ms. Chanaka Palihakkara, a registered educational consultant in Sydney, talked with us.
