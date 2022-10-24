Why it is important that kids practice "resilience" in Australia?

A kid learning life through sandcastles Credit: Rani Sr Prasiththi / EyeEm/Getty Images
Published 24 October 2022 at 12:04pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio interview with Dr.Kumudu Rathnayaka, Psychiatrist, Child, and adolescent mental health services from Newcastle discussing the importance of "Resilience" in children in Australia and how to build it within them to mark the Mental health awareness month 2022.
Published 24 October 2022 at 12:04pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Share