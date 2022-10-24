SBS Sinhala

Why it is important that kids practice "resilience" in Australia?

Side View Of Woman Sitting On Beach

A kid learning life through sandcastles Credit: Rani Sr Prasiththi / EyeEm/Getty Images

Published 24 October 2022 at 12:04pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio interview with Dr.Kumudu Rathnayaka, Psychiatrist, Child, and adolescent mental health services from Newcastle discussing the importance of "Resilience" in children in Australia and how to build it within them to mark the Mental health awareness month 2022.

