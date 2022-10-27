SBS Sinhala

Will the federal budget support multicultural communities: SBS Sinhala current Affair 27 October

SBS Sinhala

A visa protection protest held outside Parliament House

A visa protection protest held outside Parliament House (AAP) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 October 2022 at 12:17pm
By Madhura Seneviratne, Tina Quinn, Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS

The Federal Labor Government has unveiled its first Federal Budget, so what is included for Australia's multicultural communities? Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Thursday 27 October.

Published 27 October 2022 at 12:17pm
By Madhura Seneviratne, Tina Quinn, Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PS 01 Final.png

"Nudutu Cinemawa” – Analysis of “Ponniyin Selvan I" Tamil Movie

'My Song' musical program brings you the latest song sung by Navoda Silva, a young singer from Adelaide, with Visharad Edward Jayakodi.

My Song: A new song on a long-distance teacher-student relationship from Adelaide, Australia

australian visa

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ වීසා අයදුම්පත් සලකා බැලීම කඩිනම් කිරීමට, රජයෙන් ඩොලර් මිලියන 500ක් : ඔක් 27 SBS සිංහල පුවත්

australian visa

$500 million from the government to expedite processing Australian visa applications: Sinhala News 27 Oct