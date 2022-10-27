Will the federal budget support multicultural communities: SBS Sinhala current Affair 27 October
A visa protection protest held outside Parliament House (AAP) Source: AAP
Published 27 October 2022 at 12:17pm
By Madhura Seneviratne, Tina Quinn, Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS
The Federal Labor Government has unveiled its first Federal Budget, so what is included for Australia's multicultural communities? Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Thursday 27 October.
Published 27 October 2022 at 12:17pm
By Madhura Seneviratne, Tina Quinn, Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS
Share