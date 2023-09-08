Attention will be on the Easter attack at the UNHRC session starting on September 11th: World News Highlights

SWITZERLAND-UN-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CONFLICT-WAR-WARCRIMES

UN Human Right Council spokesman Rolando Gomez during a news conference at the UN Human Right Council in Geneva, on September 23, 2022. Source: AFP / FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

listen to the world’s most prominent news highlights. Presented by Mr. Amal Jayasinghe, AFP Journalist, and the world news critic.

World's prominent news highlights in 13 minutes - listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly world News wrap every Friday
2023 Asia Cup - Sri Lanka v Bangladesh

Matheesha trains hard alone. His future is clear, coach Silverwood says: SBS Sinhala Sports Wrap

Wijedara Rajapaksha FB page.jfif

Homeland Report on 8 Sep: Former Attorney General mentioned an Easter attack mastermind first, Wijedasa says

CHRIS MINNS PRESSER

Now we're losing our best and brightest due to Sydney's housing crisis, NSW Premier : 09 Sep SBS Sinhala News

CHRIS MINNS PRESSER

නිවාස අර්බුදය නිසා හොඳම තරුණ වෘත්තිකයින් අපට අහිමි වෙනවා, NSW අගමැති : සැප් 09 SBS සිංහල පුවත්